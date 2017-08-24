Athletics' Marcus Semien: Produces in first game back

Semien (wrist) went 3-for-5 with two RBI from a single and a double in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Orioles. He also walked and scored once.

Semien was given a day off Tuesday due to irritation of the scar tissue in his surgically repaired wrist, but Wednesday's performance seemed to confirm that it was nothing too serious. The slugging shortstop has compiled seven multi-hit efforts in August, five of which have come in the last eight contests.