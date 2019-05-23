Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive all-around day in win

Semien went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Indians on Wednesday.

Semien put together another rock-solid leadoff effort and hit safely for the fourth straight game in the process. The veteran shortstop has racked up four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple) during that span as well, and he's boosted his season average back up eight points after it had dropped to a season-low .259 last Friday following an 0-for-4 showing versus the Tigers.