Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive from top of order

Semien went 3-for-6 with an RBI single and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

Semien's parlayed his move to the leadoff spot into one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics on the evening, and his fifth-inning single that drove home Matt Olson produced the team's first run. Semien's quest to put together an impressive contract-year resume is off to a fine start, as he went 4-for-8 with two RBI and two runs over the season-opening two-game set against the Mariners.