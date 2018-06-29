Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive in Thursday's win

Semien went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Offensive success has been relatively sparse for the shortstop recently, as even factoring in Thursday's production, he's hit just .198 in June. His tally against the Tigers represented only his fourth multi-hit effort of the month, but it did snap him out of a 2-for-24 slump that had encompassed his previous six games. There were hopes for a resurgent season for Semien after a wrist injury cost him significant time in 2017, but his .248/.302/.366 line through 364 plate appearances is actually slightly poorer overall than the .249/.325/.398 he slashed in 22 additional opportunities last season.