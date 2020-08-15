Semien went 2-for-5 with a double in Friday's win over the Giants.
Semien was one of two Oakland players who mustered more than one hit against the Giants pitching staff, and the star shortstop has been seeing the ball well of late -- he has hit safely in three straight games and in six of Oakland's last seven contests, hitting .290 with an .823 OPS in that stretch. He is beginning to turn things around after a slow start to the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Finally clubs first homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Delivers walkoff hit•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Metrics down across the board•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Triples in loss•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Multiple hits out of top of order•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big season ahead•