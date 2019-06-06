Athletics' Marcus Semien: Rakes from top of order

Semien went 3-for-4 with three RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Semien made plenty of noise from the top of the order, generating his first three-hit effort since April 14 in the process. The veteran shortstop also compiled his first RBI of June and snapped out of a brief 1-for-17 funk that had encompassed his last four games. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Semien is slashing a solid .260/.351/.402 across 282 plate appearances, with his average just a point shy of a career best and his on-base percentage representing a new high-water mark.