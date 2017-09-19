Athletics' Marcus Semien: Rare day off Tuesday
Semien is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Semien notched two hits and three runs in Monday's game, but he will be held out Tuesday with manager Bob Melvin looking to get fellow shortstop Franklin Barreto a start against a left-handed starter. Tuesday's game will be just the second Semien has not started since Aug. 22, so he figures to return to the lineup Wednesday.
