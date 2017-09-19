Play

Athletics' Marcus Semien: Rare day off Tuesday

Semien is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Semien notched two hits and three runs in Monday's game, but he will be held out Tuesday with manager Bob Melvin looking to get fellow shortstop Franklin Barreto a start against a left-handed starter. Tuesday's game will be just the second Semien has not started since Aug. 22, so he figures to return to the lineup Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast