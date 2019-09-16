Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches 30 homers

Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in the Athletics' 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Semien reached the 30-homer plateau Sunday, joining Matt Chapman (34) and Matt Olson (34) to become the first trio to achieve the feat for the organization since 2001. The shortstop has already established career bests in home runs, doubles, triples, runs and RBI and should continue to supply useful counting stats the rest of the way with Oakland unlikely to rest him as it fights with Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the two available American League wild-card spots.