Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches base four times
Semien went 2-for-2 with a home run, a single, two walks and two RBI in Friday's win over the Rangers.
Semien's perfect night at the plate was highlighted by a two-run homer in the second inning off Rangers' starter Yovani Gallardo. The 27-year-old shortstop now has at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games and bumped his season average up to .262 with Friday's performance.
