Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches home twice

Semien went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Monday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.

Matt Olson knocked Semien in with an RBI double in the first inning and he later scored again on a throwing error by Chance Sisco. The veteran shortstop is batting .277 on the year, up from a .262 average at the end of May. He's scored five times in the last three games and has collected five multi-hit games this month.