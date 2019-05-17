Athletics' Marcus Semien: Records three-run homer
Semien went 1-for-6 with a three-run homer and two runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.
Semien took Blaine Hardy deep in the seventh inning for his fifth home run of the season. The long ball marked his first homer since April 24, and he's struggled to make much solid contact in May as he is just 10-for-55 in the month. More positively, he has managed to steal two bases in his past ten games despite getting on base sparingly.
