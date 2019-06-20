Athletics' Marcus Semien: Remains hot at plate

Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Semien's outstanding June continued Wednesday, with the shortstop generating his sixth multi-hit effort of the month. The veteran shortstop now has a 16-game hitting streak and has compiled 21 of his 29 extra-base hits on the season while operating out of the leadoff spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories