Athletics' Marcus Semien: Remains hot at plate
Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Semien's outstanding June continued Wednesday, with the shortstop generating his sixth multi-hit effort of the month. The veteran shortstop now has a 16-game hitting streak and has compiled 21 of his 29 extra-base hits on the season while operating out of the leadoff spot.
