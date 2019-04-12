Athletics' Marcus Semien: Remains hot in win

Semien went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Semien's 396-foot solo shot to left in the ninth gave the Athletics some breathing room by extending their lead to 8-5. The hot-hitting shortstop has now reached safely in nine consecutive games and has three multi-hit outings over his last four contests. The 28-year-old's average is now up to .323 over 73 plate appearances.