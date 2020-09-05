Semien (side) isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Padres.
Semien will sit for a second consecutive game, but he has been swinging the bat and feeling better recently. Vimael Machin will take over at shortstop Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Continues feeling better•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Likely to avoid IL•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Feeling slightly better Monday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Avoids serious injury•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Dealing with left side injury•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scratched for Game 2•