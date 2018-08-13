Athletics' Marcus Semien: Ropes another three hits

Semien went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Oakland's 8-7 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Semien followed up his three-hit, two-homer effort on Saturday with another three-hit performance to bring his slash line up to .263/.322/.386 through 471 at-bats. That slugging percentage is still below what one would hope get out of an everyday fantasy shortstop, but he's been hot lately, so if he keeps rolling that number could work its way over .400 in the near future. All told, however, his current OPS of .708 is just about in line with his career mark of .712, so it wouldn't be surprising if it remains in that area.