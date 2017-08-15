Athletics' Marcus Semien: Ropes three-bagger in loss

Semien went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Semien extended his hitting streak to six games with Monday's production, which included his first triple of the campaign. The slugging shortstop has yet to hit a home run in August, but he's slashing a respectable .269/.339/.365 over his first 13 games of the month. Semien has enjoyed an excellent second half overall and has raised his average 101 points to .246 since July 18.