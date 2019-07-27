Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scores both of team's runs
Semien went 2-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.
Semien crossed the plate with the only pair of runs the Athletics were able to get on the scoreboard against Lance Lynn and three surprisingly effective relievers. The veteran shortstop has reached safely in seven of his last eight games and now sports a solid .348 on-base percentage during a month of July in which he's also racked up 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples, four home runs).
