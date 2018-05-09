Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scores both runs Tuesday
Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.
Semien did his part out of the top of the order, extending his hitting streak to five games. Although he's been productive, the 27-year-old shortstop's bat has been a bit light on pop lately. Semien has only mustered one extra-base hit -- a double -- over his first eight games of May, and he hasn't homered since April 23, a span of 13 contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in insurance run Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Singles and scores twice Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks tie-breaking homer Monday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits second home run•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...