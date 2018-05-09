Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scores both runs Tuesday

Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Semien did his part out of the top of the order, extending his hitting streak to five games. Although he's been productive, the 27-year-old shortstop's bat has been a bit light on pop lately. Semien has only mustered one extra-base hit -- a double -- over his first eight games of May, and he hasn't homered since April 23, a span of 13 contests.