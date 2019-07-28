Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scores twice Saturday

Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Semien went yard in the third inning and then scored again when Matt Chapman launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Semien is 6-for-15 over his last four games, scoring six runs in that span. For the year, the shortstop has posted a .272/.353/.461 line with 16 homers, 51 RBI and 77 runs scored from his spot as the Athletics' usual leadoff man.