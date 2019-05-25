Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sets table effectively in win

Semien went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Mariners on Friday.

Semien turned in another prototypical leadoff effort while hitting safely for the fifth straight game. The veteran also has four of his five steals this season in May and has laced four of his five extra-base hits in his last five contests.

