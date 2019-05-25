Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sets table effectively in win
Semien went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Mariners on Friday.
Semien turned in another prototypical leadoff effort while hitting safely for the fifth straight game. The veteran also has four of his five steals this season in May and has laced four of his five extra-base hits in his last five contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive all-around day in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks cover off ball•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Records three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Struggling at plate in May•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Handling full-time leadoff gig•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Cranks three-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...