Athletics' Marcus Semien: Single short of cycle

Semien went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

If you believe the old bromide "a walk's as good as a hit", then Semien should get credit for a cycle, but instead the shortstop will have to settle for an extremely productive night. He's now slashing .273/.350/.464 -- career highs in all three categories -- with 15 homers, five steals, 50 RBI and 68 runs through 99 games.