Athletics' Marcus Semien: Singles and scores twice Friday

Semien went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Semien continued producing out of the leadoff spot Friday, posting his fifth two-hit effort of the last six games. The hot-hitting shortstop has reached safely in eight straight contests overall, a stretch during which he's raised his average to 39 points to .286.

