Athletics' Marcus Semien: Singles and scores twice Friday
Semien went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Astros on Friday.
Semien continued producing out of the leadoff spot Friday, posting his fifth two-hit effort of the last six games. The hot-hitting shortstop has reached safely in eight straight contests overall, a stretch during which he's raised his average to 39 points to .286.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks tie-breaking homer Monday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits second home run•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Pair of hits in Sunday's victory•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...