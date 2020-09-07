Semien (side) remains on the bench as expected Monday against Houston.
Semien has avoided a trip to the injured list with side soreness, though may as well have been removed from the roster, as he's now sidelined for the ninth straight day. He's expected to take batting practice Monday and could return to the lineup soon, though when exactly that will happen remains to be seen. Vimael Machin will be the shortstop Monday.
