Semien is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

The 29-year-old returned from a four-game absence to start Tuesday's matinee, and he went 0-for-4 in the contest. It's not a major surprise to see the A's easing Semien back into action and not having him start both ends of the twin bill. Vimael Machin will take over at shortstop for the nightcap.