Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs 21st homer
Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.
Semien's 383-foot shot to right off Zack Greinke in the fourth opened the scoring on the afternoon for both clubs, but it ultimately served as the Athletics' only run. The veteran shortstop has left the yard twice in the last three games and is slashing a career-best .271/.357/.476 across 575 plate appearances.
