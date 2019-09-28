Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs 33rd homer in loss

Semien went 1-for-3 with a leadoff solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Semien jump-started the Athletics with his first-inning, 425-foot solo blast to left field. The shortstop has essentially maximized his contract year and is therefore in line for a big payday this offseason, and he could naturally enhance his overall profile even further with a strong showing in the upcoming postseason. Irrespective of what unfolds during the final two regular-season games, Semien will head into next Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game hot, as he's hitting .361 with 18 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs) and 19 RBI in September.