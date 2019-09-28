Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs 33rd homer in loss
Semien went 1-for-3 with a leadoff solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.
Semien jump-started the Athletics with his first-inning, 425-foot solo blast to left field. The shortstop has essentially maximized his contract year and is therefore in line for a big payday this offseason, and he could naturally enhance his overall profile even further with a strong showing in the upcoming postseason. Irrespective of what unfolds during the final two regular-season games, Semien will head into next Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game hot, as he's hitting .361 with 18 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs) and 19 RBI in September.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Adds two more doubles•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base six times in blowout•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits doubles benchmark•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big game against Royals•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches 30 homers•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Augments career-best homer total•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...