Athletics' Marcus Semien: Slugs two-run homer in loss
Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Semien has now left the yard on four occasions over the last 16 games after a 43-game homerless stretch between June 19 and Aug. 10. The veteran shortstop's 408-foot shot off Gerrit Cole in the second inning also snapped an 0-for-12 slump that had encompassed his last three contests. Semien has now compiled the second-highest RBI total of his career (48), while his .260 average is his best outside of his initial big-league cup of coffee with the White Sox in 2013.
