Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks first homer of spring

Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a 5-1 Cactus League win over the Giants on Thursday.

The veteran shortstop was just 4-for-18 this spring entering Thursday's contest, but he broke out with an encouraging performance. Semien is playing 2019 on a one-year, $5.9 million deal and will be looking to prove himself worthy of a lucrative multi-year deal. The 28-year-old bounced back from an injury-marred 2017 last season to play in 159 games and log a career-high 703 plate appearances, delivering the second-highest RBI total (70) of his career while setting new high-water marks in doubles (35), runs (89) and steals (14).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...