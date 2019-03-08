Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks first homer of spring

Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a 5-1 Cactus League win over the Giants on Thursday.

The veteran shortstop was just 4-for-18 this spring entering Thursday's contest, but he broke out with an encouraging performance. Semien is playing 2019 on a one-year, $5.9 million deal and will be looking to prove himself worthy of a lucrative multi-year deal. The 28-year-old bounced back from an injury-marred 2017 last season to play in 159 games and log a career-high 703 plate appearances, delivering the second-highest RBI total (70) of his career while setting new high-water marks in doubles (35), runs (89) and steals (14).