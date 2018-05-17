Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks fourth homer Wednesday
Semien went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Semien got to Chris Sale in the fourth, launching a 372-foot shot over the Green Monster in the fifth with Chad Pinder aboard to cut the Athletics' deficit to 3-2. It was the shortstop's first homer since April 23, but he's been hitting consistently since just prior to that game. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Semien has 10 two-hit efforts over his last 23 contests on his way to a .306 average with five doubles, three round trippers and nine RBI across 104 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scores both runs Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in insurance run Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Singles and scores twice Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks tie-breaking homer Monday•
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...