Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks fourth homer Wednesday

Semien went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Semien got to Chris Sale in the fourth, launching a 372-foot shot over the Green Monster in the fifth with Chad Pinder aboard to cut the Athletics' deficit to 3-2. It was the shortstop's first homer since April 23, but he's been hitting consistently since just prior to that game. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Semien has 10 two-hit efforts over his last 23 contests on his way to a .306 average with five doubles, three round trippers and nine RBI across 104 plate appearances.