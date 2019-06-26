Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks solo homer

Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Semien's 401-foot shot to center in the fifth represented the second run in a six-run rally for the Athletics during the inning. The blast was the 28-year-old's first round tripper since June 15, but it extended what has been a successful all-around month at the plate for Semien overall. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's hitting .306 during the current month while racking up 11 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, four home runs) and 15 RBI.