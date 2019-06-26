Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks solo homer
Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Semien's 401-foot shot to center in the fifth represented the second run in a six-run rally for the Athletics during the inning. The blast was the 28-year-old's first round tripper since June 15, but it extended what has been a successful all-around month at the plate for Semien overall. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's hitting .306 during the current month while racking up 11 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, four home runs) and 15 RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Remains hot at plate•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces three-bagger in big win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches home twice•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Launches 10th homer•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: On offensive tear•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Monster performance in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...