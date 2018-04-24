Athletics' Marcus Semien: Smacks tie-breaking homer Monday

Semien went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

Semien has three straight two-hit efforts and has accomplished the feat in four of the last five games overall. The 27-year-old also has a pair of round trippers in the last three games -- with Monday's blast snapping a 3-3 tie in the ninth -- and he's now compiled 10 of his 13 RBI for the season over the last 14 contests.