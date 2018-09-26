Athletics' Marcus Semien: Solo homer in losing effort

Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Semien took reliever Roenis Elias deep with one out in the fifth inning for his only hit in the 11-inning contest. The 28-year-old has tallied 14 homers and 66 RBI to go along with a career-high 14 stolen bases, but he's ending the regular season in a bit of a slump with a .215/.297/.380 line in September.