Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot in loss

Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Semien's bat remained red-hot despite the loss, with Thursday's effort representing his eighth multi-hit tally of August. The shortstop has offered virtually a bit of everything this month, compiling four doubles, his first three home runs since June, six walks, 15 runs and even a pair of steals. It's led to an 11-point boost in Semien's batting average to .267, after his season figure had mostly lingered in the .245-.255 range for a month-plus.