Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot in Sunday's win

Semien went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Semien wielded a hot bat over the weekend, going 4-for-7 with Sunday's double, a home run, an RBI, a walk and five runs. The 27-year-old has been a constant presence on the basepaths in April, posting five multi-hit efforts and reaching safely in 18 of 19 games during the month.