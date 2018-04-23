Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot in Sunday's win
Semien went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.
Semien wielded a hot bat over the weekend, going 4-for-7 with Sunday's double, a home run, an RBI, a walk and five runs. The 27-year-old has been a constant presence on the basepaths in April, posting five multi-hit efforts and reaching safely in 18 of 19 games during the month.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits second home run•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Pair of hits in Sunday's victory•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in four Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Knocks in pair Saturday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Extends hit streak to four games•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hits walk-off single•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...