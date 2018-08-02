Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot to start August

Semien went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Semien opened the new month wielding the same hot bat he finished July with, as Wednesday's tally marked his third straight two-hit effort. The 27-year-old continues to inch his season average upward, and his current .259 figure qualifies as his highest since June 10.

