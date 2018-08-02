Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot to start August
Semien went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Semien opened the new month wielding the same hot bat he finished July with, as Wednesday's tally marked his third straight two-hit effort. The 27-year-old continues to inch his season average upward, and his current .259 figure qualifies as his highest since June 10.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes bag in multi-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces pair of hits in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in three against Rangers•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Walks thrice in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 10th base•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Three extra-base hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...