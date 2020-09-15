Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI during a 6-5 loss to the Mariners in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

His three-run shot off Marco Gonzales in the fourth inning gave the A's a 5-0 lead, but Jesus Luzardo and Joakim Soria combined to squander it. Semien is hitting .318 (7-for-22) over his last six games including the nightcap, but on the year he still carries a sluggish .227/.300/.395 slash line with seven homers, four steals, 21 RBI and 24 runs through 42 contests.