Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swinging hot spring bat
Semien is hitting .400 with a double, four RBI, four walks and four runs across six spring games.
The shortstop will play his final year under team control on a $13 million contract, making his salary second only to Khris Davis on the Athletics. Semien could well be elsewhere in 2021, but after compiling a career-best .285/.369/.522 line last season that included new high-water marks in doubles (43), triples (seven), home runs (33) and RBI (92), he's expected to be a major contributor again this coming season.
