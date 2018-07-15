Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 10th base
Semien went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Saturday against the Giants.
Semien stole third base against Tony Watson in the seventh inning with two outs, and was ultimately stranded there. He has been active on the basepaths of late, now with three steals in his past three games and six since June 29. His career-high mark for a single season is 12, though, he appears poised to top that this season.
