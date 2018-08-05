Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 12th base in win
Semien went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Semien's success from the eight hole continues, with the shortstop now hitting .381 over his 42 at-bats out of that slotting in the order. The shortstop also tied a career high by swiping his 12th base of the season, and he's just two doubles away from equaling the high-water mark in that category that he set in 2016.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Stays hot to start August•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes bag in multi-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces pair of hits in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Drives in three against Rangers•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Walks thrice in win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 10th base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...