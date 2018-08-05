Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 12th base in win

Semien went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Semien's success from the eight hole continues, with the shortstop now hitting .381 over his 42 at-bats out of that slotting in the order. The shortstop also tied a career high by swiping his 12th base of the season, and he's just two doubles away from equaling the high-water mark in that category that he set in 2016.