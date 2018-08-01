Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes bag in multi-hit effort
Semien went 2-for-4 and recorded his 11th stolen base of the season in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
A recent move down the order seems to have agreed with Semien thus far, and he's now hitting .359 (14-for-39) with three doubles, one triple and two RBI when deployed out of the eighth spot this season. That includes a 4-for-8 tally over the last two games, and coupled with Nick Martini's continued success in the leadoff role, Semien's opportunities to serve as a source of offense in the back end of the lineup could continue.
