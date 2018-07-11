Athletics' Marcus Semien: Three extra-base hits

Semien went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

Semien slashed a triple -- his second of the year -- off Justin Verlander and later hit a two-run double in the ninth off Hector Rondon to tie the game at 4-4. Semien now has 18 doubles to go along with seven home runs and 33 RBI on the year. The 27-year-old's 49 runs are tied for seventh among MLB shortstops, and he's 7-for-11 in stolen base attempts.