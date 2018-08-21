Athletics' Marcus Semien: Three-hit night in win

Semien went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

The 27-year-old shortstop has now reached safely in nine straight contests, generating a quartet of multi-hit efforts over that stretch. Semien has also broken out of an extended power drought, smacking three home runs in that span after not leaving the yard in 43 games between June 19 and Aug. 10.