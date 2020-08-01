Semien went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's loss to Seattle.
Semien finally got the A's on the board in the eighth inning with a two-run triple off Bryan Shaw. He then scored thanks to a sacrifice fly from Ramon Laureano. Unfortunately, the A's still came up short. The 29-year-old has now hit safely in six straight games.
