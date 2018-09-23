Athletics' Marcus Semien: Two-run blast

Semien went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Twins.

Semien launched his 13th homer of the season off Chase De Jong in the fifth inning, only his second home run since Aug. 28. His .259/.323/.286 slash line is not particularly strong, though he has chipped in 14 stolen bases and 86 runs across 607 at-bats.

