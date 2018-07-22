Athletics' Marcus Semien: Walks thrice in win
Semien went 0-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk and two other base-on-balls in an extra-inning win over the Giants on Saturday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
Semien was quite the nuisance to Giants pitching with his keen eye at the plate, including when he coaxed a free pass out of Madison Bumgarner with the bases jammed in the fifth. The shortstop is slashing a rather pedestrian .253/.310/.369 for the season, but he's been a constant presence on the bases in July. Semien has now reached safely in 10 consecutive games dating back to July 8, and he's sporting a .354 on-base percentage overall during his 66 plate appearances during the month.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Swipes 10th base•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Three extra-base hits•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another multi-hit effort Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Hitting well over last five•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Keeps on hitting Friday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Productive in Thursday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...