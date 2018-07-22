Athletics' Marcus Semien: Walks thrice in win

Semien went 0-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk and two other base-on-balls in an extra-inning win over the Giants on Saturday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Semien was quite the nuisance to Giants pitching with his keen eye at the plate, including when he coaxed a free pass out of Madison Bumgarner with the bases jammed in the fifth. The shortstop is slashing a rather pedestrian .253/.310/.369 for the season, but he's been a constant presence on the bases in July. Semien has now reached safely in 10 consecutive games dating back to July 8, and he's sporting a .354 on-base percentage overall during his 66 plate appearances during the month.