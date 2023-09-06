Miller (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Miller is finally back with the Athletics after missing four months of action with a UCL sprain in his right elbow. Manager Mark Kotsay told Eno Sarris of The Athletic on Tuesday that Miller will pitch in the middle of games and will be limited to around 50 pitches. Whether that's as a planned bulk reliever or a more traditional long man isn't clear. It limits Miller's fantasy appeal, though he should be offer solid ratios when he does pitch.