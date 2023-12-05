The Athletics could use Miller as a closer in 2024, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

General Manager David Forst mentioned using Miller out of the bullpen to start the 2024 campaign citing the flamethrower's prior health issues. The right-hander dealt with a UCL sprain in his elbow last season, which forced him to miss the majority of the year. Forst stated that the club would like to see Miller get through an entire season before thinking about building him back up as a starter, per Gallegos.