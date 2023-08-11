Miller (elbow) came away from throwing live batting practice earlier in the week feeling good, and the Athletics are currently assessing the next step in his rehabilitation, the team's official site reports.

Miller threw 15 pitches overall Tuesday in his first time facing hitters since May 8. The fact the right-hander was able to recover well from that activity level is the latest positive step in a recovery process that's largely been without setbacks since early July. The Athletics remain hopeful that Miller, who showed plenty of promise while pitching to a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 across his first four big-league starts, will pitch again in the majors this season, but he's likely in store for a fairly lengthy rehab assignment first.