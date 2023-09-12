Miller served as the opener in the Athletics' win over the Astros on Monday and didn't factor into the decision, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit, issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

Miller was slated to work up to approximately 50 pitches, and he got within striking distance via his 45 offerings, 30 of which he threw during a laborious opening frame. Nathan Han of MLB.com reports the hard-throwing right-hander averaged 99.5 mph on his fastball and noted his previously ailing arm felt "awesome" following the start. Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed after the game the Athletics plan to continue deploying Miller as an opener for what remains of the season before stretching him out in spring training in anticipation of a return to the starting rotation in 2024.