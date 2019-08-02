Athletics' Matt Chapman: Cranks go-ahead homer

Chapman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Oakland's 5-3 victory over the Brewers on Thursday.

Chapman had gone hitless in 12 at-bats since his last long ball on July 27, but he broke out in a big spot in this contest, cranking a go-ahead two-run blast off Josh Hader in the eighth inning that put the Athletics ahead for good. The All-Star third baseman has endured some dry spells at the dish this season, but he's managed to offset them with enough hot streaks that leave him with very solid numbers overall, as he's slashing .261/.341/.524 to go along with 24 homers and 64 RBI across 452 plate appearances.